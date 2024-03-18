SHC issues notice to govt over PIA's privatization

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the federal government, Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan International Airlines, and the privatization commission regarding the impending privatization of the national flag carrier.

During the hearing of a case on Monday, Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi sought an explanation from the government regarding the likely privatization of the carrier; a petitioner had challenged the privatization law before the court.

The Chief Justice inquired as to why the petitioner was against privatization to which he was informed that the law has been amended regarding PIA in contravention of the Companies Act.

“According to the 2016 legislation, the PIA has been a Public Limited Company,” Zafar Taimoori advocate was quoted as saying by ARY News.

The lawyer argued that the federal government introduced an amendment in the law under which it got the authority to privatize the airline.; however, he contended that the amendment violates the Companies Act.

“What is the concern of the Union and who would own the company when it is privatized,” the chief justice inquired.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the law promulgated by the federal government was illegal as the amendment could not be made in the law.

Pleading that the case was a public interest case, the lawyer requested the court to put the government on notice and summon its reply. Consequently, the high court sought a reply from all parties on April 03 and adjourned the hearing.

It bears mentioning that the government is in the final stage of privatizing the carrier which has been inflicting huge financial loss to the public kitty.

The caretaker regime had made progress on the matter and a financial advisor was also hired who had submitted a report to the government. As far as the timeline is concerned, the government hopes that the airline will be privatized by May this year.