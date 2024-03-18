Search

Ayesha Omar updates fans after collarbone surgery

Web Desk
07:53 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
Ayesha Omar, the actor-host who recently underwent surgery to repair her broken collarbone, provided an update on her health. 
Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video message addressing her fans and well-wishers. 
In the video, she explained that Dr. Shah performed a bone graft, taking a piece of bone from her pelvic bone to aid in the recovery of her collarbone. 
Despite the procedure, she expressed difficulty in speaking due to the effort it required. Omar revealed that after 48 hours, she still faced challenges in walking properly, particularly due to the intense pain in her leg caused by the surgery. 


She described the discomfort in her hip and pelvic area as unbearable, but noted that it becomes more manageable with painkillers. Alongside the video, she expressed solidarity with her Palestinian brothers and sisters, drawing strength from their struggle. 
Thousands of fans and colleagues flooded the comments section with warm wishes for her speedy recovery.
For those unaware, Omar and actor Azfar Rehman were involved in a severe car accident in December 2015 while traveling from Karachi to Hyderabad. The collision resulted in their car veering off the road and into a ditch. Despite the accident occurring eight years ago, Omar underwent surgery last week to address the lingering effects of her injuries and repair her broken collarbone.

07:53 PM | 18 Mar, 2024

