KP govt to give Rs10,000 to each deserving family in Ramadan; check eligibility criteria

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has rolled out the Ramadan package worth Rs8 billion to provide relief to citizens of the province in the holy month of fasting.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam said the provincial government has issued funds in this regard, adding that Rs5 billion has also been issued to resume the health card programme.

He said that each deserving family will be given Rs10,000 under Ramadan package so they can observe the holy month without mental stress.

He also hit out at the Sindh and Punjab governments saying they launched Rs3.500 and Rs5,000 package for the masses.

Who is Eligible for Ramadan Relief Package?

The advisor said that the families with monthly income below Rs27,000 are eligible to get the Rs10,000 aid under the Ramadan package.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government launched the Ramadan Nigehban Package programme. Under the initiative, special hampers containing daily use items will be distributed among the deserving families.