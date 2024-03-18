KP govt to give Rs10,000 to each deserving family in Ramadan; check eligibility criteria

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has rolled out the Ramadan package worth Rs8 billion to provide relief to citizens of the province in the holy month of fasting.
Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam said the provincial government has issued funds in this regard, adding that Rs5 billion has also been issued to resume the health card programme.
He said that each deserving family will be given Rs10,000 under Ramadan package so they can observe the holy month without mental stress.
He also hit out at the Sindh and Punjab governments saying they launched Rs3.500 and Rs5,000 package for the masses.
Who is Eligible for Ramadan Relief Package?
The advisor said that the families with monthly income below Rs27,000 are eligible to get the Rs10,000 aid under the Ramadan package.
Earlier this month, the Punjab government launched the Ramadan Nigehban Package programme. Under the initiative, special hampers containing daily use items will be distributed among the deserving families.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanges against US dollar in the open market on March 18, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
