Plane narrowly escapes disaster, makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI – An international flight narrowly escaped a disaster and was forced to make emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

The incident occurred when a bird collided with the plane at the airport in Sindh capital and reportedly caused severe damage to the engine.

Those privy to the developments said that shortly after take off, the plane had to make an emergency landing after a bird struck it.

Fortunately, the passengers on the plane were offboarded and transferred to a transit lounge who were all safe.