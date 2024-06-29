Lahore police crack down on human trafficking ring, rescue three girls

LAHORE - Lahore police have successfully dismantled a human trafficking ring involved in the abduction and exploitation of young girls, resulting in the rescue of three victims from Faisalabad. The operation, conducted by the Organized Crime Unit and led by DIG Imran Kishwar, culminated in the arrest of three suspects, including a woman believed to be the mastermind behind the illicit operation.

During a press briefing, DIG Imran Kishwar revealed, "The group orchestrated a systematic trafficking scheme, sending girls to prostitution centers where they were exploited, each fetching up to Rs70,000 per month."

The victims, initially reported missing from various parts of Lahore, were preyed upon by a woman identified as Mumtaz, who targeted girls often estranged from their homes due to personal strife. Under false pretenses, Mumtaz coerced these vulnerable girls into the harrowing world of sex trafficking.

Authorities uncovered that the trafficking syndicate employed fraudulent marriage certificates to legitimize their criminal activities, deceiving victims and facilitating their illegal transfer into prostitution.

This successful operation marks a significant milestone in combating human trafficking in Lahore. Efforts are underway to identify and rescue additional victims based on information provided by the arrested suspects. "We are dedicated to dismantling this network and ensuring justice for the victims," assured DIG Imran Kishwar.

Law enforcement continues to appeal to the public for vigilance, urging prompt reporting of any suspicious activities or information pertinent to human trafficking operations.

Investigations remain active as authorities intensify efforts to safeguard vulnerable individuals and apprehend all involved perpetrators, underscoring their commitment to upholding justice and protecting human rights.