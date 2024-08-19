Search

Aamir Jamal ruled out of Bangladesh Test series due to fitness issue

03:18 PM | 19 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Right-arm fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh.

Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Aamir is recovering from a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year.

The first Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan will commence from 21 August at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi

