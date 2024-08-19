Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in new Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI – An accountability court sent the PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the new Toshakhana reference.
During the hearing at Adiala Jail, NAB did not request further physical remand of the accused.
The PTI founder chairman and Bushra Bibi submitted a written response to NAB's questionnaire in court.
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were presented in court today after an 11-day physical remand, during which their lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared in court, while NAB's Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared with his team.
Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court, while hearing the new Toshakhana reference, ordered both accused to be presented on Sept 2.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
