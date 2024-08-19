Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in new Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI – An accountability court sent the PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the new Toshakhana reference.

During the hearing at Adiala Jail, NAB did not request further physical remand of the accused.

The PTI founder chairman and Bushra Bibi submitted a written response to NAB's questionnaire in court.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were presented in court today after an 11-day physical remand, during which their lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared in court, while NAB's Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared with his team.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court, while hearing the new Toshakhana reference, ordered both accused to be presented on Sept 2.