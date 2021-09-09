Taliban-led Afghan govt to take oath on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

06:26 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
KABUL – The Taliban-led interim government of Afghanistan will take oath on September 11, a day which also marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001.

Reports said that the group has sent invitations to various countries to attend the oath-taking ceremony, including China, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Qatar, India and the US.

The Taliban announced their government structure on Tuesday, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi as deputy prime ministers.

Russian officials, according to reports, will attend the ceremony while the Pakistan government has extended its warm wishes to the new Afghan government.

Foreign Office in a statement on Wednesday said, “We have noted the latest announcement about formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan”.

“We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people,” it added.

Pakistan reaffirmed its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the US and European Union (EU) have, however, expressed concern over members who will be a part of the interim government, with former saying that several members of the interim Afghan setup are wanted by US institutions.

