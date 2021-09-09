England announce 15-player squad for T20 World Cup, Pakistan series

06:46 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
England have named a 15-player preliminary squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman, and for two-match T20I series against Pakistan.

As part of the team’s build up to the world, “England are scheduled to play four warm-up matches including a two-match T20I series against Pakistan with both matches due to take place at the Rawalpindi International Stadium on 14-15 October,” said English Cricket Board in a statement.

Sussex fast bowler Tymal Mills returns to the international set-up for the first time since February 2017.

This summer, the left-arm quick has been impressive in the Vitality T20 Blast, where he has helped Sussex reach Finals Day at Edgbaston later this month. He also showcased his skills will great accomplishment in The Hundred, helping Southern Brave lift the trophy in the tournament's inaugural year.

Durham's Ben Stokes was not available for selection and continues to take an indefinite break from all cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

England preliminary Squad

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England’s travelling reserves include Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, and James Vince.

