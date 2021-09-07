Taliban name Hasan Akund as Taliban govt head in Afghanistan

07:43 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Taliban name Hasan Akund as Taliban govt head in Afghanistan
KABUL – Nearly 20 years after being toppled by the US-led forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled the new government of Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced the "interim" government and names of cabinet members. He said that Mohammad Hasan Akhund has been appointed as interim prime minister while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be deputy leader of the Taliban government. 

The development comes days after the Taliban took control of Panjshir, the last holdout Afghan province.

Hidayattullah Badari has been named as finance minister, Zabihullah Mujahid as vice information minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani as interior minister, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid as Defence minister and Sheikhullah Munir has been made education minister. 

The group's spokesperson said that the names for other ministries will be unveiled later. 

