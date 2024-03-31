Pakistan ready to work with US to achieve global peace: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan's eagerness to collaborate with the United States in promoting global peace, security, and regional prosperity, in response to a letter from US President Joe Biden.

The PM underscored the significance Pakistan places on its relations with the US and highlighted ongoing joint efforts in energy, climate change, agriculture, health, and education.

The prime minister hailed the cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the energy sector and the Green Alliance framework.

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to working with the US to achieve mutual goals of global stability and regional development.

President Biden's letter, extending congratulations to the new government and emphasizing the enduring partnership between the two countries, was acknowledged by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reflecting the importance both nations attach to their relationship.

Last week, US President Joe Biden congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Biden extended the felicitation in his first letter to the newly-elected prime minister. He called partnership between Pakistan and US crucial for global and people’s safety.

Biden stressed on a need to work together to deal with important challenges, besides calling for strengthen cooperation in various fields, including education, healthcare and climate change.

We will continue to support Pakistan in recovering from the devastating effects of the 2022 floods through sustainable agricultural development, water management, and aid, Biden said in the letter.