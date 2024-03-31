Pakistan ready to work with US to achieve global peace: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan's eagerness to collaborate with the United States in promoting global peace, security, and regional prosperity, in response to a letter from US President Joe Biden.
The PM underscored the significance Pakistan places on its relations with the US and highlighted ongoing joint efforts in energy, climate change, agriculture, health, and education.
The prime minister hailed the cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the energy sector and the Green Alliance framework.
He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to working with the US to achieve mutual goals of global stability and regional development.
President Biden's letter, extending congratulations to the new government and emphasizing the enduring partnership between the two countries, was acknowledged by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reflecting the importance both nations attach to their relationship.
Last week, US President Joe Biden congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Biden extended the felicitation in his first letter to the newly-elected prime minister. He called partnership between Pakistan and US crucial for global and people’s safety.
Biden stressed on a need to work together to deal with important challenges, besides calling for strengthen cooperation in various fields, including education, healthcare and climate change.
We will continue to support Pakistan in recovering from the devastating effects of the 2022 floods through sustainable agricultural development, water management, and aid, Biden said in the letter.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.