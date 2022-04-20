US man sets world record with his massive tongue (VIDEO)

Source: Guinness World Records
A man from Michigan State of the USA has set a world record for the largest tongue circumference in male category.

Dante Barnes of Battle Creek made it to the record books on 24 December 2021 with an astounding circumference of 12.19 cm (4.80 in), said the Guinness World Records in details shared on its website.

“That’s equal to the diameter of a ping pong ball!” it added.

Dante’s tongue reaches roughly 42 mm (1.65 in) in height and 40 mm (1.57 in) in width when he expands it.   

Nick Stoeberl from Salinas, California, USA currently holds the record for the world’s longest tongue (male), measuring in at 10.1 cm (3.97).

The world’s longest tongue (female) belongs to Chanel Tapper from Los Angeles, California, USA, and measures 9.75 cm (3.8 in).

