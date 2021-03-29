Giant ship blocking Suez Canal finally freed after nearly a week (VIDEO)

CAIRO – The gigantic cargo ship known as the “Ever Given, stuck in the Suez Canal was finally set free on Monday.

A 1,300-foot, 220,000-ton container ship has been blocking traffic in the Suez Canal for nearly a week, causing losses of billions of dollars.

Salvage teams in Egypt have been working for day to reopen the narrow yet vital shipping route and they managed to break it free with the help by the peak of high tide. Now, it is making its way down the canal, show videos circulating on social media.

The Ever Given container ship has now arrived at the Great Bitter Lake, effectively clearing the Suez Canal. Video is from my colleague @S_Elwardany who’s on the ground | #SuezCrisis pic.twitter.com/WXNludpblO — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) March 29, 2021

Thousands of ships were struck on both sides of the canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas providing the direct route between Asia and Europe, due to the blockage.

A flotilla of tugboats wrenched the boat’s bulbous bow from the canal’s sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged for nearly a week, reported international media.

The blockage is estimated to be holding up goods around 9.6 billion USD per day in the canal that is almost 12 percent of the overall global trade.

It all started on Saturday; the 400-meter-long vessel ran around when the crew lost visibility due to a sandstorm that caused a huge bottleneck.