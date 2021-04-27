Pakistan could import oxygen from China or Iran if COVID-19 crisis deepens; technical team visits Steel Mills

ISLAMABAD – As oxygen supply in Pakistan is under stress due to intensifying third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that life-saving gas could be imported from Iran and China if situation worsens in the country.

Addressing a press conference, he said importing oxygen from the neighbouring countries is easier than transporting it from other states via air.

Saying Pakistan is facing crisis due to the pandemic, he however asked people there is still no need to panic right now.

Islamabad Hospitals Suspend Surgeries to Save Oxygen

Amid fears of possible shortage of the gas, the Islamabad administration has barred all public hospitals to halt the all scheduled routine surgeries to save oxygen.

Pakistan has more than 5,000 coronavirus patients on critical care, with the country witnessing surge in deaths due to novel coronavirus amid third wave of the pandemic.

The CDA Hospital, the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, the Government Services Hospital, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, and the Polyclinic have halted the surgeries.

There are seven patients who have been put on ventilators at PIMS hospital, while all ventilators at the Polyclinic have been occupied.

Efforts Expedite to Enhance Oxygen Production Capacity

A technical team visited the Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi on Tuesday to inspect the oxygen plant.

The team also held meeting with chief executive officer of PSM Brigadier Retired Shuja Hassan.

Addressing the meeting, Shuja Hassan said that the plant will be successfully restored with the help of the federal government and the engineers of Pakistan Army.

The oxygen plant of Pakistan steel mills has the capacity to produce 260 tons of oxygen daily.