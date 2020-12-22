Pakistan reports 82 deaths, 1,704 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 82 deaths and 1,704 new cases in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the number of confirmed cases has surged to 460,672. Pakistan has so far reported 9,474 deaths.

1,852 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the total number of recoveries stands at 410,937.

Sindh remains first in terms of total cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 205,484 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 132,526 in Punjab 55,450 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,416 in Islamabad, 17,950 in Balochistan, 8,015 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,831 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

At least 3,688 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,352 in Sindh, 1,553 in KP, 393 in Islamabad, 210 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The highest positivity ratio observed in Abbottabad 40.32% followed by Hyderabad at 22.12% and Karachi at 12.54%.

Positivity ratio in various federating units: AJK 4.32%, Balochistan is 10.67%, GB 1.00%, Islamabad 3.41%, KP 5.67%, Punjab 4.22% and Sindh 6.29%

Pakistan has conducted 34,5494 cases in the last 24 hours while 6,370,707 samples have been tested so far.