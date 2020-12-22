Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

KARACHI – Fiza Hussain aka Hareem Shah has called the newly appointed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed her ‘brother’.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the 28-year-old social media celebrity said it is in Sheikh Rasheed’s best interest that he should tie the knot now or else who knows how many more videos will emerge in the coming days.

According to Hareem, her dream boy has not yet landed on planet earth, and will get married as soon as she finds him.

Earlier this week, in a recent scandal, a woman whose pictures with Sheikh Rasheed went viral, has denied having any relation with the 70-year-old politician; saying haters used her photoshopped photos to malign them.

‘Zahida’ (her pseudo name) told Pakistani journalist Sami Ibrahim yesterday that she met Mr Rasheed “only once” while “seeking a job for her siblings.”