UN launches probe into Indian attack on military observers' vehicle

UNITED NATIONS – A United Nations spokesperson confirmed the United Nations Military Observer Group India and Pakistan's probe into an attack on a UN vehicle near the Line of Control across the occupied Kashmir valley.

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a press briefing in New York confirmed the probe. “The investigation is ongoing, nothing further to add," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the attack from Indian armed forces on Friday, the UN vehicle was damaged, but two military observers remained unharmed.

The UN confirmed the attack that its vehicle was damaged by an “unidentified object”, and that the Mission was investigating the incident.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing said the Indian Army had resort to unprovoked aggression by targeting the UN vehicle.

Pakistan has taken up the reprehensible attack by India on the UNMOGIP observers and their vehicle along the Line of Control (LoC) with the United Nations; urging it to initiate a transparent investigation into the incident.

Pakistan also categorically rejected a denial of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to accept responsibility for targeting the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.