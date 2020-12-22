UN launches probe into Indian attack on military observers' vehicle
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
UN launches probe into Indian attack on military observers' vehicle
Share

UNITED NATIONS – A United Nations spokesperson confirmed the United Nations Military Observer Group India and Pakistan's probe into an attack on a UN vehicle near the Line of Control across the occupied Kashmir valley.

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a press briefing in New York confirmed the probe. “The investigation is ongoing, nothing further to add," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the attack from Indian armed forces on Friday, the UN vehicle was damaged, but two military observers remained unharmed.

The UN confirmed the attack that its vehicle was damaged by an “unidentified object”, and that the Mission was investigating the incident.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing said the Indian Army had resort to unprovoked aggression by targeting the UN vehicle.

Pakistan has taken up the reprehensible attack by India on the UNMOGIP observers and their vehicle along the Line of Control (LoC) with the United Nations; urging it to initiate a transparent investigation into the incident.

Pakistan takes up Indian attack on international ... 04:39 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD/NEW YORK – Pakistan has taken up reprehensible attack by India on the UNMOGIP Observers and their ...

Pakistan also categorically rejected a denial of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to accept responsibility for targeting the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.

Pakistan rejects Indian denial of attack on UN ... 11:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected a denial of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ...

More From This Category
PM Imran okays first-ever drone policy of Pakistan
12:31 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
MDCAT 2020: PMC rejects students complaint over ...
12:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
HEC announces scholarships for 2021 – Here's ...
11:34 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, ...
10:15 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
COVID-19 — PIA cancels all flights to Oman
12:03 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
US sends nuclear-armed submarine, cruisers to ...
11:50 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr