Court trashes Mubashir Lucman’s petition against TikTok stars Hareem Shah, Sandal Khattak
12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – A Lahore court on Friday rejected an application filed by journalist Mubashir Lucman against famous TikTokers Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak.

Lucman filed a petition seeking case against female tiktokers as they stole a laptop and other valuable items from his private jet in 2019. He claims that he did not give them permission to do so.

During the hearing, the Model Town SP appeared before the additional sessions judge Nauman Mehmood Naeem. He told that an investigation was carried out while no stolen items were found from the possession of the accused.

The additional session’s judge trashed the case as theft could not be proved.

