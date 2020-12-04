Shop & win PKR 100,000 every day with Samsung Pakistan’s eStore
LAHORE - The Samsung eStore brings you a chance to win Rs100,000 every day! Shop on the Samsung eStore till  December 12, 2020, and enter a daily draw for the chance to win Rs100,000 every day. 

All you need to do is go to shop.samsung.com/pk, order your favourite smartphone directly from Samsung, and get it delivered to your doorstep to automatically enter the lucky draw based on your Order Number. 

The lucky winner will receive Rs100,000 (Inclusive of Taxes) each. Samsung will be announcing TEN WINNERS IN TEN DAYS!

Buyers will also be able to take advantage of free nationwide shipping on all products listed on the eStore. Payments can be made via card or through Cash on Delivery. Moreover, Samsung eStore also offers a 70% discount on screen replacements for all devices purchased under Samsung Care.

Hurry over to the Samsung Pakistan eStore on https://shop.samsung.com/pk/ to buy your favourite smartphone directly from Samsung and win big!

