Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for COVID-19
06:16 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 as country in the grip of the second wave of the pandemic.
Earlier, the chief minister took the test and now the results came back positive. He has quarantined himself.
More to follow...
