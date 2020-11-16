Eswatini PM contracts Covid-19
LOBAMBA – The prime minister of the southern African kingdom of Eswatini has contracted coronavirus, his office confirmed late Sunday.
"I am asymptomatic and feeling well but in isolation," Ambrose Dlamini said in a statement.
The 52-year-old premier of Africa's last absolute monarchy of 1.2 million, formerly known as Swaziland, will work from home until he is cleared of the virus.
"All my contacts for the past week are being tested and are expected to self isolate and follow the necessary health guidelines," he said.
The tiny landlocked nation wedged between South Africa and Mozambique has reported 6,095 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.
