Eswatini PM contracts Covid-19

04:02 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Eswatini PM contracts Covid-19
Share

LOBAMBA – The prime minister of the southern African kingdom of Eswatini has contracted coronavirus, his office confirmed late Sunday.

"I am asymptomatic and feeling well but in isolation," Ambrose Dlamini said in a statement.

The 52-year-old premier of Africa's last absolute monarchy of 1.2 million, formerly known as Swaziland, will work from home until he is cleared of the virus.

"All my contacts for the past week are being tested and are expected to self isolate and follow the necessary health guidelines," he said.

The tiny landlocked nation wedged between South Africa and Mozambique has reported 6,095 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.

More From This Category
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports first case of COVID-19 ...
08:36 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
UAE's Etihad Airways announces new route to Israel
08:12 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
After Sindh CM, industries minister tests ...
07:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
PPP stalwart Sharjeel Memon tests positive for ...
06:53 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolating again ...
06:16 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Eswatini PM contracts Covid-19
04:02 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza celebrates 34th birthday with family
08:14 PM | 16 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr