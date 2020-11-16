British PM Boris Johnson self-isolating again after MP contracts Covid-19
LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-Isolating once again around six months after he recovered from the Covid-19 in April 2020.
He adopted quarantine after he met an MP who later tested positive for coronavirus.
Johnson on Thursday met Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who has since tested positive.
In a tweet, Johnson said: “Hi folks, I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19”.
The premier further said that he was in good health and developed not symptoms.
“I’m in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to #BuildBackBetter,” he wrote.
The news came as No 10 said the prime minister would make "critical announcements" about coronavirus.
On April 12, Johnson was discharged from the St. Thomas Hospital in London after recovering from the coronavirus disease.
Johnson, 55, had been taken to St Thomas' hospital, in London, 10 days after testing positive for the virus. He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward.
