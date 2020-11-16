Ex-chief ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan suffer defeat in election 2020
06:40 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Ex-chief ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan suffer defeat in election 2020
Gilgit: Former two chief ministers of Gilgit-Balistan have failed to win elections in their stronghold constituencies, according to unofficial results.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Mehdi Shah, the first chief minister of the region, and his successor, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could not get higher votes despite massive election campaign by their party leaders. 

As per unofficial results, Centre-ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leads the polls with nine seats while independent candidates have bagged seven seats. 

PPP won three seats and it is followed by the PML-N with two seats. 

Both major opposition parties in Centre have announced to launch protest against the poll results over alleged rigging. 

