Pakistan greenlights Sinopharm, Sputnik-V vaccines for over-60s
11:55 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan’s drug regulation authorities have approved two COVID-19 vaccines for people above 60 years of age.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) committee has approved China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines, while the former was already being used to vaccinate frontline health workers.

The committee rolled out its decision after examining data from China, Bahrain, and United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be among the biggest recipients of free COVID-19 vaccines before June — more than 10 million doses — the COVAX scheme had announced on Tuesday.

Some 238.2 million doses will be distributed around the world by the end of May through the program aimed at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in poorer nations.

With fifty-two fresh casualties, the overall death toll in the South Asian country has reached 13,128. As many as 556,000 patients, however, recovered from the virus.

There are 17,177 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

