Pakistan greenlights Sinopharm, Sputnik-V vaccines for over-60s
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan’s drug regulation authorities have approved two COVID-19 vaccines for people above 60 years of age.
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) committee has approved China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines, while the former was already being used to vaccinate frontline health workers.
The committee rolled out its decision after examining data from China, Bahrain, and United Arab Emirates.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will be among the biggest recipients of free COVID-19 vaccines before June — more than 10 million doses — the COVAX scheme had announced on Tuesday.
Some 238.2 million doses will be distributed around the world by the end of May through the program aimed at boosting access to coronavirus jabs in poorer nations.
COVAX - Pakistan to get 10 million Covid vaccines ... 12:05 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will be among the five biggest recipients of free Covid-19 vaccines before June under the ...
With fifty-two fresh casualties, the overall death toll in the South Asian country has reached 13,128. As many as 556,000 patients, however, recovered from the virus.
There are 17,177 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.
- ECP calls meeting to review PM Imran’s serious allegations12:23 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Punjab Talent Hunt 2021 set to start from next week12:08 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan greenlights Sinopharm, Sputnik-V vaccines for over-60s11:55 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Porto Montenegro’s BOKA Place – A Pioneering Urban-Inspired ...11:36 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
- UBL selects PTCL for Primary Tier-3 Data Center Hosting11:02 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Sana Javed wins Best Actress award for Ruswai09:24 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- Hania Amir slammed for preaching self love with an Instagram filter10:20 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- Humaima Malick hopes to wear a hijab for the rest of her life09:54 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021