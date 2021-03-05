Punjab Talent Hunt 2021 set to start from next week

LAHORE – In a move to promote art and culture in the province, the Punjab government will hold a talent hunt programme, providing a platform to people do display their talent.

‘Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021’ will start from March 9 in Lahore and other districts. The grand finale of different categories will be held on March 26, 27 and 28 .

People aged between 15-35 can participate in the competitions in music, singing, painting, poetry and story telling categories.

In Lahore, Punjab Council of Arts will organise the event at open air theater in Bagh-e-Jinnah.

The government will award cash prizes to the first three winners of the event. Last date for registration is March 5.

For more details, Rana Adil (Focal Person) can be reached at 03054066241.

Punjab Culture Day

Meanwhile, preparations for the celebrations of Punjab Culture Day on 14th of this month are in full swing across the province.

In this connection, Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro chaired a meeting in Lahore and said that we are going to set a precedent for culture festivity to be followed in the coming years.

The main event will be held at Alhamra, Lahore Art Council, Punjab art councils and Lahore Museum will also arrange different programmes, exhibitions and performances.