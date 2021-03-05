Fast & Furious 9 delayed again

A piece of sad news for the fans as Universal Pictures has delayed the debut of the Fast & Furious instalment 'F9'' by one month till June 25.

With the latest shift by Hollywood studios, the anticipation is present about when the movie buffs will start flocking to cinemas.

The move signalled that Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, is confident of a summer rebound as coronavirus vaccines become more widely available in the United States and Canada, which combined make up the world’s largest film market.

Cinemas in New York City are the second-largest moviegoing region in the United States who are scheduled to start reopening on Friday.

Theatre operators including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc are hoping they will have blockbusters movies to show this summer - the most lucrative season.

Movie studios do not want to release their most expensive action flicks until they can draw large crowds to recoup production and marketing costs.

The next big-budget action movie on the Hollywood schedule, Walt Disney Co’s Marvel movie Black Widow, is currently set to hit theatres on May 7.

Fast & Furious is a gripping plot that narrates a plot of a group of street racers that has rung up more than $5 billion in global ticket sales since the first movie was released in 2001.

F9 stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in lead roles that had been originally been scheduled for release in April 2019 but have been postponed several times.

Moreover, the other films in the pipeline for summer include Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, both in July.