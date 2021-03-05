PIA resumes Lahore-Islamabad flights months after COVID-19 suspension
05:33 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced to resume flights between Lahore and Islamabad that had been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdullah Khan, a spokesperson for the airline, said the national carrier would operate three flights weekly between the two cities.

Flights with two-way service will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. First of it, PK 650, flew from Lahore to Islamabad this morning.

PIA to resume flights to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom ... 12:42 PM | 3 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday confirmed that it will resume flight operations ...

