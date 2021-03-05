PIA resumes Lahore-Islamabad flights months after COVID-19 suspension
05:33 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced to resume flights between Lahore and Islamabad that had been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abdullah Khan, a spokesperson for the airline, said the national carrier would operate three flights weekly between the two cities.
Flights with two-way service will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. First of it, PK 650, flew from Lahore to Islamabad this morning.
PIA to resume flights to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom ... 12:42 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday confirmed that it will resume flight operations ...
- PML-N vice-chief Maryam Nawaz responds to PM Imran seeking vote of ...05:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- PIA resumes Lahore-Islamabad flights months after COVID-19 suspension05:33 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- WhatsApp introduces private and secure calling from the desktop05:15 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan to chair World Trade Organization's committee for 202104:51 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
-
- Feroze Khan wins Best Actor award for Ishqiya03:03 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Saboor Aly celebrates 26th birthday in style02:05 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- Gauahar Khan’s father passes away in Mumbai01:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021