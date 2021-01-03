PIA to resume flights to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom ends temporary travel ban
Web Desk
12:42 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday confirmed that it will resume flight operations to Saudi Arabia from today after the kingdom announced to resume international flight operations.

Saudi Arabia has lifted the temporary travel ban imposed last December in wake of the mutated type of Covid-19 in a number of countries.

The kingdom's civil aviation authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Sunday (today) announced the country was resuming international travel in a notification following which PIA made the announcement regarding the resumption of its operations.

The country will resume international flights and reopen borders from 11:00 a.m. (8:00 GMT) on Sunday, SPA said.

Earlier on December 27, the national carrier had announced that it would repatriate Pakistani who had been stranded in Saudi Arabia following the outbreak of the second wave of the virus.

"Passengers will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia from today on all PIA flights," said the national flag carrier's spokesperson. "All travelers must obtain a [negative] PCR test before they travel."

