KP minister Akbar Ayub tests positive for coronavirus
PESHAWAR – A minister in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
Akbar Ayub Khan, who is the minister for Local Government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, has quarantined himself at home.
Ayub added that he would perform all the formal duties through video link, appealing to their well-wishers to pray for his early recovery.
The minister also urged masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their safety against Covid-19 while wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance.
