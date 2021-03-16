KP minister Akbar Ayub tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
02:49 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
KP minister Akbar Ayub tests positive for coronavirus
Share

PESHAWAR – A minister in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Akbar Ayub Khan, who is the minister for Local Government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, has quarantined himself at home.

Ayub added that he would perform all the formal duties through video link, appealing to their well-wishers to pray for his early recovery.

The minister also urged masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their safety against Covid-19 while wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance.

Akbar Ayub – Matric-pass minister to preside ... 01:04 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

PESHAWAR– Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s minister for local government Akbar Ayub has been assigned an additional ...

More From This Category
Pakistani students win Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 ...
06:24 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Please come to Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari to ...
05:48 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
SereneAir starts international flight services
06:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
ECP trashes PPP plea against PM Imran for issuing ...
04:24 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Amir Khan accused of threatening Iranian ...
03:18 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
This Pakistani bride has an unusual demand from ...
05:18 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Haseeb Hasan drops teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar on Ahad-Sajal's first wedding anniversary
06:41 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr