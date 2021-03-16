vivo Y31 – A Youth Centric, All In One, Mid-Range Smartphone 

LAHORE - vivo seems to be on a launch spree! The company has launched yet another budget smartphone in its Y series — the vivo Y31 in Pakistan.

The year 2020 saw some remarkable launches by vivo in its Y series and the smartphones were very well received by the youth. Continuing the Y series legacy, the new Y31 handset incorporates more robust features custom built to provide enthralling performance and enhanced user experience in the segment.

The vivo Y31 is a performer in terms of all performance matrices like camera, battery, display, and entertainment. It is a perfect choice for someone looking to buy a smartphone that offers new and enhanced features at a budgeted price. Let us have a look at the various features of the smartphone:

Feel of professional photography with its amazing camera: The all-new Vivo Y31 raises the bar for photography experience higher with its AI-powered triple camera set up. With outstanding photo-processing algorithms, the primary 48MP main rear camera delivers ultra-clear master shots, day and night. It comes along with a 2MP Bokeh camera that delivers accurate and sophisticated results. Owing to the updated bokeh algorithm, portraits captured by the Y31 not only look more alive but also boast greater depth in photographs. The triple rear camera setup is also inclusive of a 2MP Super Macro camera that captures intricate details with a focus that draws as close as 4cm.

Even the Super Night Mode in the Y31’s rear camera uses the multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to reduce the noise in photographs and capture the beautiful shades of the night, even in a low-light environment. The smartphone also features four sets of Stylish Night Filters, designed by professional photographers exclusively for vivo, allowing users to shoot like a pro. The device also comes with an ultra-stable video feature that uses Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology to crop and align individual frames, which is further supported by an algorithm that automatically corrects shaky movements.

A delight for eyes and ears: Eyes are that delicate part of the body that are constantly in front of a screen the whole day. To present you with an eye-soothing experience, vivo Y31 comes with an immersive 6.58-inch Halo FullView™ Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution and a P3 colour gamut. The thoughtful Eye Protection Mode filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain and protect your eyesight throughout the day. For all music lovers, the Y31 smartphone presents an Audio Booster that enhances sound and creates a wholesome audio experience, be it ringtones, music, or videos. For the same, vivo has intelligently injected bass dust and elevated the equivalent volume of the sound chamber to produce sounds of up to 73dB. The Super Audio sound effect has also been designed to boost the user’s audio-visual experience to a higher level.

Long-lasting battery to cope with your daily mandates- Everyone desires a smartphone with good battery life and swift performance. If you are looking for a smartphone with a strong battery to cope up with your daily mandates, Y31 is your phone. With its 5,000mAh (TYP) super capacity battery and 18W Fast Charge, you can now enjoy a recharge of up to 70% in just 64 minutes. With AI power-saving technology, a single full charge can provide up to 17.9 hours of online HD movie streaming or 9.9 hours of resource-intensive games. vivo also thoughtfully features a Multi-Turbo mode that focuses on optimizing core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games. The Funtouch OS11 has two other features: AI Albums & iManager to support various other routine functions of a smartphone.

The vivo Y31 is a youth-oriented, feature-rich, and versatile smartphone and is perfect in terms of its performance and bounty of customer-centric features. Designed to facilitate the lives of the youth and complement their personality, the smartphone is a must-buy for those looking for unhindered performance and elevated experiences at an economical price.

Priced at Rs 34999, vivo Y31 is available for sale across Pakistan in two dazzling color options - Racing Black and Ocean Blue.