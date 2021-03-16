Tere Bajre Di Rakhi – TikTok star Jannat Mirza all set to make her acting debut
The TikTok-famed star Jannat Mirza is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
Helmed by filmmaker Syed Noor, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi will be Mirza’s first Punjabi project alongside big names from the industry like Rashid Mahmood, Shafqat Cheema, Babar Ali, Khushboo and Saima will also feature in the film.
Mirza starrer will be released in cinemas on Eid this year.
With over 13.7 million people on TikTok, the social media sensation is the first Pakistani to hit 10 million followers on the social media platform last year.
On the other hand, Mirza also responded to the negative feedback on the film’s poster, stating that people should not discourage others and must appreciate their efforts.
Moreover, she concluded that everyone is hoping that the audience adores their hard work.
