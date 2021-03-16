ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday demanded from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan in a bid to strengthen the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He expressed these views while addressing the PDM meeting through a video link in Islamabad. The former president said that it was not the first time that the democratic forces faced such rigging in the elections.

پاکستان ڈیموکریٹ موومنٹ کا سربراہی اجلاس اسلام آباد میں شروع pic.twitter.com/IwfDknuI3t — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 16, 2021

Zardari said that he remained in jail for 14 years. He urged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to the country at the earliest. He complained that PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar did not come to Pakistan to cast his vote in the Senate election.

Addressing Nawaz Sharif, Zardari said, “How can you fix public problems as you did not raise the salaries in your tenure as prime minister. I increased the salaries of government employees during my stay at the president office.”

“If Nawaz Sharif is ready for a war, he will have to come back to Pakistan. I will fight till my last breath because I have a different domicile. If we want to fight, we all have to go to jail. I have given powers to the parliament. Resigning from the assemblies will make Imran Khan and the establishment stronger. We should take all the decisions with consensus. The Pakistan People’s Party is a democratic party and we will fight while staying in the parliament.”

Maryam seeks security assurance

Replying to Asif Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that his father Nawaz Sharif could fly to Pakistan soon if you (Zardari) give a guarantee of his security. She said that her father faced serious life threats in the NAB’s custody. She said that Nawaz Sharif suffered two heart attacks in jail. She said that the PML-N supported the resignation move.