Pakistani students win Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 for QueryCity project
Web Desk
06:24 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Pakistani students win Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 for QueryCity project
Share

LAHORE – A project designed by the students of Pakistan’s FAST University bagged won the Imagine Cup 2021 outclassing more than 650 world teams.

QueryCity, a student’s search engine that aims at making education accessible for all, was developed by Muhammad Taimoor Hassan and Ch Hanzaila Maqsood.

They are now qualified for Imagine Cup World Finals among the top 40 teams from all over the world and will represent Pakistan competing against top educational institutes.

The team will be awarded National Winning Cup, Rs100,000 in cash prize and also got $1000 in Azure credits.

Microsoft Imagine Cup is the Global Technical Competition that held every year globally. The Imagine Cup brings together student innovators using passion and purpose to tackle social issues with tech. More than 650 teams all over Pakistan participate every year from many top-notch universities.

Querycity features thousands of questions and answers to all subjects. The solution hopes to help students save money on textbooks and other resources. QueryCity aims to provide education that is accessible to every student at a very low cost."

Pakistani scientist invents world’s first ... 06:46 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

LAHORE – Dr. Sarah Qureshi is the founder of Pakistan’s first commercial airplane engine and plane ...

More From This Category
Lahore suffers traffic jams as restaurants’ ...
07:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Come to Pakistan if you're ready for war, Asif ...
05:48 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
SereneAir starts international flight services
06:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
ECP trashes PPP plea against PM Imran for issuing ...
04:24 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
vivo Y31 – A Youth Centric, All In One, ...
03:50 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Amir Khan accused of threatening Iranian ...
03:18 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Haseeb Hasan drops teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar on Ahad-Sajal's first wedding anniversary
06:41 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr