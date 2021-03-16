Pakistani students win Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 for QueryCity project

LAHORE – A project designed by the students of Pakistan’s FAST University bagged won the Imagine Cup 2021 outclassing more than 650 world teams.

QueryCity, a student’s search engine that aims at making education accessible for all, was developed by Muhammad Taimoor Hassan and Ch Hanzaila Maqsood.

They are now qualified for Imagine Cup World Finals among the top 40 teams from all over the world and will represent Pakistan competing against top educational institutes.

The team will be awarded National Winning Cup, Rs100,000 in cash prize and also got $1000 in Azure credits.

Microsoft Imagine Cup is the Global Technical Competition that held every year globally. The Imagine Cup brings together student innovators using passion and purpose to tackle social issues with tech. More than 650 teams all over Pakistan participate every year from many top-notch universities.

Querycity features thousands of questions and answers to all subjects. The solution hopes to help students save money on textbooks and other resources. QueryCity aims to provide education that is accessible to every student at a very low cost."