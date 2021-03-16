Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved celebrity couples who keep their fanbase updated about their personal and professional fronts.

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the couple dropped some stunning anniversary getaway clips on Instagram but seems like director Haseeb Hasan has different plans.

Haseeb Hassan shared a teaser from their highly anticipated web series Dhoop Ki Deewar as a memorable moment on Sajal-Ahad's first wedding anniversary.

Cherishing his favourite Vishal-Sara moment, Dhoop Ki Deewar is penned by Umera Ahmed and judging from the looks, the story is bound to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The award-winning filmmaker shared the clip of the duo on his Instagram and wrote, “Always make each other smile, happy anniversary Ahad and Sajal!”

He added, “Cherishing my favourite moment of Vishal – Sara from Dhoop Ki Deewar on this day.”

With a cheesy line, the few seconds clips give a glimpse to Vishal cheering up Sajal’s Sara over the phone by crooning, “Sara please don’t be mad, warna India and Pakistan will very sad… Sara, Sara Sara….”

Prior to this, the producer Shailja Kejriwal shared pictures of the actors from the sets of the show.

Dhoop Ki Deewar is a ZEE5 original starring Manzar Sehbai, Samiya Mumtaz, Alyy Khan, Adnan Jaffer, Samina Ahmed and Zeb Rehman in the lead roles.

Talking about the script, Umera Ahmed shared that it’s not a love story, “Dhoop Ki Deewar is not a love story: it is a love-hate story based on the love-hate relationship between people of India and Pakistan. That’s the only way WE can write and read a love story between these two people,” she said.