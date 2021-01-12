Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are having a blast in Dubai

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are currently enjoying in Dubai, and keeping their fanbase updated with regular posts on the official social media handles.

Recently, the celebrity couple was spotted beaching together, enjoying a boat ride in Dubai.

Ahad captioned the video, “On my way to Dubai! #mydubai.”

Sajal Aly also posted a stunning picture from the deserts of Dubai. Her new avatar left fans gushing as compliments poured under her post:

“Sunshine and winter vibes in Dubai!”

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly tied the knot in a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi, attended by close family and friends.

They have worked in various hit drama serials together including Ye Dil Mera and Yaqeen ka Safar.