Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are having a blast in Dubai
Share
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are currently enjoying in Dubai, and keeping their fanbase updated with regular posts on the official social media handles.
Recently, the celebrity couple was spotted beaching together, enjoying a boat ride in Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
Ahad captioned the video, “On my way to Dubai! #mydubai.”
View this post on Instagram
Sajal Aly also posted a stunning picture from the deserts of Dubai. Her new avatar left fans gushing as compliments poured under her post:
“Sunshine and winter vibes in Dubai!”
View this post on Instagram
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly tied the knot in a destination wedding in Abu Dhabi, attended by close family and friends.
They have worked in various hit drama serials together including Ye Dil Mera and Yaqeen ka Safar.
Sajal Ali awarded at DIAFA 05:20 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Ace actress Sajal Ali makes Pakistan proud yet again as she is awarded for her contribution for film and ...
-
-
-
- Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations04:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
-
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021