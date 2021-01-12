Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan' party

The social media figure promises to bring internet revolution in the South Asian country
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan' party
Share

KARACHI – Social media influencer Waqar Zaka has introduced his own political party “Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan” after he succeeded in pressuring authorities into overturning the ban on online FPS game PUBG.

The chairman of his party seems confident that his popularity on social media and influence on authorities will grant him success in politics too. He promises an internet revolution in the country with this new party, for which he has used his trademark hand gesture as his party’s symbol.

The famed social media sensation keeps urging the government to support the development of Bitcoin business in Pakistan.

Last year, he had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) asking for ending ban on cryptocurrency in Pakistan. Waqar says that Pakistan’s first digital currency will support the government without any compensation.

‘Raast’ – PM Imran launches Pakistan's ... 07:48 PM | 11 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the country's first instant digital payment system, ...

More From This Category
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are having a blast in ...
05:17 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ...
04:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Imran Abbas meets Celal Al alongside team of ...
05:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Gorillas diagnosed with COVID-19 at US safari park
03:38 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Anti-ship missiles fired by Pakistan Navy hit ...
03:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
Is Nadia Jamil returning to Pakistani television ...
04:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan' party
05:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr