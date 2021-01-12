Waqar Zaka launches his 'Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan' party
The social media figure promises to bring internet revolution in the South Asian country
Share
KARACHI – Social media influencer Waqar Zaka has introduced his own political party “Tehreek-e-Technology Pakistan” after he succeeded in pressuring authorities into overturning the ban on online FPS game PUBG.
The chairman of his party seems confident that his popularity on social media and influence on authorities will grant him success in politics too. He promises an internet revolution in the country with this new party, for which he has used his trademark hand gesture as his party’s symbol.
The famed social media sensation keeps urging the government to support the development of Bitcoin business in Pakistan.
Last year, he had filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) asking for ending ban on cryptocurrency in Pakistan. Waqar says that Pakistan’s first digital currency will support the government without any compensation.
‘Raast’ – PM Imran launches Pakistan's ... 07:48 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the country's first instant digital payment system, ...
-
-
-
- Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations04:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2021
-
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021