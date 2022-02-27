Hania Aamir faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir gets trolled for wearing bold dress during the trailer launch of “Parde Mein Rehne Do”.

The official trailer of Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming romantic comedy film “Parde Mein Rehne Do”, featuring Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan was launched the other day. The event was attended by Pakistani media industry stars including Feroze Khan, Imran Ashraf, Yashma Gill, Dananeer, Sanam Jung, Adnan Siddiqui and many others.

Hania looked super chic as she was spotted donning stylish yellow attire. Have a look at some of the beautiful pictures and video of Hania from the red carpet!

Hania faced severe backlash from the audience. The netizens bashed Hania for wearing such revealing dress.