'Gulabo Rani' – Usman Mukhtar's short film wins big at LA Sci-Fi & Horror Festival

Usman Mukhtar, known for his work as an actor and director, has received a major accolade for his latest film.

His horror-themed short film, Gulabo Rani, has won the Best Short Film Award at the prestigious LA Sci-Fi & Horror Festival 2022.

The news was announced on Thursday and Mukhtar took to social media to share the achievement with his followers. In a post on Instagram, the Anaa actor shared a photograph of his award, the "Leviathan Platinum Award 2022," and wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his gratitude and excitement for the recognition.

"Alhamdulillah! I'm super happy to announce that Gulabo Rani has won Best Short Film at the L.A. Sci-Fi & Horror Festival. I'm so proud of the entire team!" wrote the Sabaat actor excitedly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

After the post spread like wildfire online, many celebrities rushed to the comment section to applaud the star on his new triumph.

Gulabo Rani is a horror short film that centres around a haunted hostel. While most of the details about the plot are kept secret, the trailer reveals a dark and sinister spirit that is terrorizing the young residents of a dilapidated boarding house. It stars Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan and Natasha Humera Ejaz in pivotal roles.