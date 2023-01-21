'Gulabo Rani' – Usman Mukhtar's short film wins big at LA Sci-Fi & Horror Festival

Usman Mukhtar, known for his work as an actor and director, has received a major accolade for his latest film.
His horror-themed short film, Gulabo Rani, has won the Best Short Film Award at the prestigious LA Sci-Fi & Horror Festival 2022.
The news was announced on Thursday and Mukhtar took to social media to share the achievement with his followers. In a post on Instagram, the Anaa actor shared a photograph of his award, the "Leviathan Platinum Award 2022," and wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his gratitude and excitement for the recognition.
"Alhamdulillah! I'm super happy to announce that Gulabo Rani has won Best Short Film at the L.A. Sci-Fi & Horror Festival. I'm so proud of the entire team!" wrote the Sabaat actor excitedly.
After the post spread like wildfire online, many celebrities rushed to the comment section to applaud the star on his new triumph.
Gulabo Rani is a horror short film that centres around a haunted hostel. While most of the details about the plot are kept secret, the trailer reveals a dark and sinister spirit that is terrorizing the young residents of a dilapidated boarding house. It stars Usama Javaid Haider, Meiraj Haq, Daniyal Khaqan Afzal, Omer Abdullah Khan and Natasha Humera Ejaz in pivotal roles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
