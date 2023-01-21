British PM Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seat belt

LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt while sitting in back of a moving car when he was filming clip for social media.

As the video was posted on social media, users were quick to notice that the premier of Indian origin was not buckled up and so was the Lancashire Police.

The police said it had issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty. On the other side, the prime minister’s office said Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised", adding that he would pay the fine.

As per the traffic rules, passengers caught failing to use seat belt cab face fine of £100, which can surge to £500 if the case is sent to court.

The UK premier was in Lancashire when the video was filmed to shed light on the government’s latest round of "levelling up" spending.