British PM Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seat belt

LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt while sitting in back of a moving car when he was filming clip for social media.
As the video was posted on social media, users were quick to notice that the premier of Indian origin was not buckled up and so was the Lancashire Police.
The police said it had issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of a fixed penalty. On the other side, the prime minister’s office said Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised", adding that he would pay the fine.
As per the traffic rules, passengers caught failing to use seat belt cab face fine of £100, which can surge to £500 if the case is sent to court.
The UK premier was in Lancashire when the video was filmed to shed light on the government’s latest round of "levelling up" spending.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.28
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,500
|PKR 2,080
