Azam Khan takes oath as caretaker KP chief minister

PESHAWAR – Former provincial chief secretary Azam Khan on Saturday took oath as the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to Azam Khan, who was nominated for the post unanimously by the government and opposition a day earlier, at a ceremony attended by several officials.

Earlier in the day, the governor signed an order appoint Khan at the coveted post on the recommendation of outgoing Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and leader of opposition Akram Durrani.

The government and opposition announced the name for the coveted post during a joint presser. Earlier, two others members including Zafarullah Khan and Sahibzada Saeed were also considered.

Mahmood Khan announced that both sides picked Azam Khan for being a person who is acceptable to all, and further mentioned PTI nominated him after consulting with party leadership.

The recent development comes days after the provincial legislature of KP stood dissolved after the governor signed the CM’s summary for the dissolution of the KP assembly.

Who is Azam Khan?

Former bureaucrat Muhammad Azam Khan completed his education at the University of Peshawar, and then went to Lincoln’s Inn, London to complete his Barrister-at-Law degree.

He served in the Government of Pakistan for years. During his service, he holds crucial portfolios in the Finance, Planning & Development Department and Federal Secretary Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources, and Federal Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Azam Khan also served as the Chief Secretary and Secretary of different ministries in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.