Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s new prime minister

LONDON – Rishi Sunak has been confirmed as the next prime minister of Britain as other contender, Penny Mordaunt, was dropped out of the race for the post after she failed to secure the required votes to contest Conservative Party’s internal election.

Sunak, who is as Indian-origin, will be the first Hindu and the first person of color to become Britain’s premier. The 42-year-old is also the youngest person to take the office in more than 200 years of British history.

He is the third prime minister in seven months after Liz Truss and Boris Johnson who stepped down amid worsening economic situation in the country.

With assuming the charge, Sunak has to take up a challenging task of steering the economically floundering nation.

Sunak has managed to secure the support of 142 members of the parliament - far above the 100-mark required to win the top office.

"I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country," the Indian-origin former chancellor had said in a short statement.

Sunak was first elected as an MP in 2015 and during his tenure he supported the Brexit in 2016 referendum.

He served as a junior minister in Theresa May’s government before getting a major role during the Boris Johnson tenure when he first appointed him as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019, and as the Chancellor in 2020.

Sunak shot to fame after he rolled out a support plan for people during the early weeks of coronavirus pandemic lockdown.