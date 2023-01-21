Fact check: Is Russian President Putin reading Imran Khan's book in this photo?

LAHORE – A photo apparently showing that Russian President Vladimir Putting is reading a book penned by former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is being widely shared on social media.

Putin can be seen holding the book with Imran Khan’s photo on its cover page and titled as Pakistan: A Personal History as he was pores over the book.

While widely sharing the photos on Twitter, the PTI supporters boast about the influence of their leader, with one stating as: “We are lucky to have a leader like Imran Khan”.

However, it has now emerged that it is a doctored image which was actually taken in 2016 when Putin met with the president of Russian Academy of Sciences and director of the Federal Agency for Scientific Organisation.

In the real image, the Russian president is reading a book on development and prosperity of his country, according AFP Fact Check.