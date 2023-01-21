Chaudhry Nisar announces to contest upcoming elections as independent candidate

RAWALPINDI – Former leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said he would contest upcoming elections for the national and provincial assemblies as an independent candidate.

He made the announcement in a talk show which will be aired by a private news channel on Sunday. The former interior minister said he would take a decision about joining a political party after the elections.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan is his friend and joining the PTI could hurt this relationship.

In 2018, the disgruntled PML-N leader contested on two National Assembly seats and one Punjab Assembly seat but he lost both NA seats but managed to bag the provincial seat.