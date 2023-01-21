PML-N stalwart Pir Aminul Hasnat joins PTI

SARGODHA – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) suffered a blow on Saturday as Pir Aminul Hasnat, a key leader in Central Punjab, joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The renowned political figure made the announcement at a press conference along with PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry in Sargodha’s Bhera city.

While announcing his decision to part ways with the PML-N, he said there were several reasons to leave the Nawaz Sharif-led party but he stayed away from elaborating them. Calling Qureshi a highly respected person in his family, Shah said he considers him as the head of the family.

He hoped that his upcoming journey in political will be spent in a good away.

Speaking the occasion, Qureshi said he shared long-standing “spiritual and cordial” relations with Hasnat’s family.

Chaudhry welcomed Hasnat to the PTI and said his inclusion would strengthen the Imran Khan’s party in Sargodha region and wipe out the PML-N.

The development comes as the PTI and PML-N are preparing for elections for the provincial assembly, which was dissolved earlier this month by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.