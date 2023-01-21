Two policemen martyred in Charsadda terrorist attack

PESHAWAR – Two policemen were martyred after militants attacked a checkpost in Charsadda district of northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Reports said the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel in Dheri Zardad area, leaving three personnel injured.

Rescue officials shifted the injured cops to a hospital where two of them were pronounced dead while another is under treatment.

The attack comes a couple of days after three policemen were martyred in militants attack at a checkpost in Tekhta Beg using explosives, which caused arson in the police station.

A suicide bomber then blew himself up, leaving two officers martyred on the spot, and another injured who later succumbed to wounds at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar.

The recent suicide attack comes weeks after a bomber exploded him in the federal capital, in which a police official was martyred a while nearly a dozen suffered injuries.

After calling off the ceasefire, TTP and other splinter groups of militants have escalated attacks on forces. Lately, the group threatened to attack top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who discussed action against the TTP at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).