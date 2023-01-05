Two suicide bombers among 11 terrorists killed by Pakistani forces in Waziristan

WANA – Pakistan Army has thwarted major terror attacks as two suicide bombers among 11 terrorists were gunned down in the latest action in the country’s northwestern region neighbouring Afghanistan, according to the military’s media wing.
In a statement on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the forces tracked a convoy of militants after an intel operation in South Waziristan.
The militants were then engaged in a gun battle and after a heavy exchange of fire, at least 11 terrorists were killed, including two suicide bombers. A local commander, identified as Hafeezullah alias Toor Hafiz, was also eliminated, the ISPR said.
Forces also destroyed the vehicles used by the terrorists while a heavy cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was detained.
Military’s media wing said dead terrorists were involved in attacks on Pakistani forces and target killing of other law enforcement officials.
After calling off the ceasefire, TTP and other splinter groups of militants have escalated attacks on forces. Lately, the group threatened to attack top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) who discussed action against the TTP at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263.5
|265.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
