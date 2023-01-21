Search

Immigration

Jeddah airport to slap SR 5000 fine for transporting passengers illegally

Web Desk 07:54 PM | 21 Jan, 2023
Jeddah airport to slap SR 5000 fine for transporting passengers illegally
Source: Jeddah airport website

JEDDAH - The King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has warned that a heavy fine would be imposed on anyone trying to transport passengers illegally.

The airport stated that violators involved in transporting passengers illegally through the arrival halls will be slapped with a fine worth SR5,000.

The airport had earlier announced free service for transporting pilgrims from terminal 1 to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for free. The transporting area is on the first floor of the airport, near the aquarium.

The Jeddah International Airport is the main international airport serving the city of Jeddah and is the busiest airport in Saudi Arabia. The authorities stress that Pilgrims should wear Ihram to benefit from the service while citizens must show their national ID, and residents their residency (Iqama), Saudi Gazette reported.

Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites in Makkah and Medinah and every year, millions of pilgrims make a spiritual journey to the country. The kingdom recently announced that it will restore the number of pilgrims for Hajj to pre-Covid level i.e around 2.3 million. The country has also slashed Umrah insurance cost by 63 percent, in a major relief to the intending believers.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Aviation regulator slaps 3m fine on Air India in urination case

07:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Shut for around 20 years, UK airport announces resumption of services

06:22 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Flying over Iraq costs British airline $1m fine; here's why

06:48 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Free shuttle service from Jeddah to Makkah launched

04:02 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

India's 'Go First' flight actually goes first missing over 50 passengers

05:45 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Dubai airport featured amongst 5 of 10 busiest global routes

08:37 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

President Alvi takes notice of online banking frauds after novelist ...

09:05 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

07:44 AM | 21 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 21, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.28
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,900.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,600.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 186,500 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: