Jeddah airport to slap SR 5000 fine for transporting passengers illegally

JEDDAH - The King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has warned that a heavy fine would be imposed on anyone trying to transport passengers illegally.

The airport stated that violators involved in transporting passengers illegally through the arrival halls will be slapped with a fine worth SR5,000.

The airport had earlier announced free service for transporting pilgrims from terminal 1 to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for free. The transporting area is on the first floor of the airport, near the aquarium.

The Jeddah International Airport is the main international airport serving the city of Jeddah and is the busiest airport in Saudi Arabia. The authorities stress that Pilgrims should wear Ihram to benefit from the service while citizens must show their national ID, and residents their residency (Iqama), Saudi Gazette reported.

Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites in Makkah and Medinah and every year, millions of pilgrims make a spiritual journey to the country. The kingdom recently announced that it will restore the number of pilgrims for Hajj to pre-Covid level i.e around 2.3 million. The country has also slashed Umrah insurance cost by 63 percent, in a major relief to the intending believers.