How to buy london new year eve fireworks tickets 2024?

The London mayor's stunning New Year's Eve fireworks show is already accepting reservations for tickets.

To bid 2023 and 2024 adieu, almost 100,000 people will gather on the banks of the renowned River Thames.

"Celebrating the new year in the heart of our capital while watching our spectacular fireworks display on the banks of the River Thames is the best ticket in town," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"An incredible fireworks celebration will light up our capital's skyline, demonstrating to millions of people worldwide that London is a place for everyone."

"I encourage everyone who wishes to join us to book their ticket as early as possible so they can come and enjoy another wonderful show, as the only way to enjoy the fireworks in person is by buying a ticket in advance."

How to get tickets for London new year eve fireworks 2024?

The last opportunity for Londoners and tourists to get a ticket will begin at noon on Friday, December 1, when the remaining 20,000 tickets go on sale. This year, there will be about 100,000 tickets available for the event; the first batch has already sold out. The sole official ticket seller, AXS.com, will sell tickets online for £20. Tickets purchased from other sources won't work. Per transaction, a maximum of four tickets are allowed.

Will TV broadcast the event?

Indeed. People may watch the fireworks show on TV and on BBC iPlayer, since the BBC covers it in great detail.