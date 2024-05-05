Search

Australian MP 'drugged and sexually assaulted' during night out

09:20 PM | 5 May, 2024
Australian MP 'drugged and sexually assaulted' during night out
Source: Instagram

An Australian Member of Parliament (MP) has disclosed that she was drugged and sexually assaulted during a night out. Brittany Lauga, the assistant minister for health, shared on Instagram that the incident occurred while she was out in her constituency of Yeppoon.

In her statement, she expressed the universal nature of such attacks, stating, "This could have happened to anyone, and tragically, it does happen to many of us." Following the assault, the 37-year-old Queensland MP reported the incident to the police and sought medical assistance on April 28. Australian authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Lauga further revealed that tests conducted at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs in her body, which she did not consume. She emphasized the profound impact of the drug on her and revealed that other women had also contacted her, suspecting they may have been drugged.

Asserting that such incidents are unacceptable, Lauga stressed the importance of feeling safe while socializing. The Queensland Police Service confirmed they are investigating a sexual assault complaint related to the incident in Yeppoon and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Reacting to the allegations, Queensland Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon condemned the incident as "shocking" and "horrifying." She reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating gender-based violence and ensuring the safety of women.

The incident adds to the recent wave of high-profile gender-based violence cases in Australia.

