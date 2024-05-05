Urgent passport fees increased in Pakistan

The Pakistani government recently announced significant adjustments to passport fees, particularly in the urgent category, aimed at expediting passport processing for Pakistani citizens.

These changes are part of the government's broader initiative to streamline passport services and boost efficiency. Effective May 2024, the revised fees for urgent category passports are as follows:

Standard 36-page passport for 5 years: The urgent fee has been increased from Rs5,000 to Rs7,500

10-year passport with 36 pages: The urgent fee is now set at Rs11,200

Additionally, for individuals opting for larger passport sizes, such as a 72-page passport for 5 years, the urgent fee is Rs13,500, while a 100-page passport for 10 years incurs an urgent fee of Rs20,200.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has assured applicants that urgent category passports will be processed within five working days, as stated on their official website. However, recent notices from regional offices indicate a processing time of 15 days, leading to concerns among applicants who have experienced longer processing duration, exceeding 21 days in some cases.

These adjustments underscore the government's commitment to enhancing passport services and offering faster processing options for Pakistani citizens travelling abroad. Stay informed for further updates on passport services and processing times.



