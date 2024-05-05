Urgent passport fees increased in Pakistan

The Pakistani government recently announced significant adjustments to passport fees, particularly in the urgent category, aimed at expediting passport processing for Pakistani citizens.
These changes are part of the government's broader initiative to streamline passport services and boost efficiency. Effective May 2024, the revised fees for urgent category passports are as follows:
Additionally, for individuals opting for larger passport sizes, such as a 72-page passport for 5 years, the urgent fee is Rs13,500, while a 100-page passport for 10 years incurs an urgent fee of Rs20,200.
The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has assured applicants that urgent category passports will be processed within five working days, as stated on their official website. However, recent notices from regional offices indicate a processing time of 15 days, leading to concerns among applicants who have experienced longer processing duration, exceeding 21 days in some cases.
These adjustments underscore the government's commitment to enhancing passport services and offering faster processing options for Pakistani citizens travelling abroad. Stay informed for further updates on passport services and processing times.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.